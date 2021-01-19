Championship
CardiffCardiff City19:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Queens Park Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report will appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 20th January 2021

  • CardiffCardiff City19:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
  • NorwichNorwich City18:00Bristol CityBristol City
  • BrentfordBrentford19:00LutonLuton Town
  • HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town19:00MillwallMillwall
  • Nottm ForestNottingham Forest19:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
  • BirminghamBirmingham City19:45PrestonPreston North End

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich24155433211250
2Swansea24137429131646
3Watford24127528171143
4Reading2413473728943
5Bournemouth25119538211742
6Brentford22118336211541
7Stoke2591063026437
8Middlesbrough2310672819936
9Bristol City2311392524136
10Barnsley25104112732-534
11Blackburn2496939281133
12Luton249692126-533
13Preston24102123033-332
14Huddersfield2494112834-631
15Cardiff2385103027329
16Millwall2351172024-426
17Birmingham2468101829-1126
18Coventry2468102234-1226
19Nottm Forest2467111927-825
20QPR235992230-824
21Derby2457121525-1022
22Rotherham2255122332-920
23Sheff Wed2367101523-819
24Wycombe2336141635-1915
View full Championship table

Top Stories