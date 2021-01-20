Nottingham Forest v Middlesbrough

Nottm ForestNottingham Forest19:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Samba
- 2Christie
- 4Worrall
- 26McKenna
- 5Ribeiro
- 22Yates
- 21Sow
- 11Ameobi
- 18Ribeiro Dias
- 17Mighten
- 7Grabban
Substitutes
- 3Figueiredo
- 6Mbe Soh
- 12Smith
- 13Bong
- 16Jenkinson
- 19Guerrero
- 23Lolley
- 28Knockaert
- 33Taylor
Middlesbrough
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bettinelli
- 2Dijksteel
- 6Fry
- 17McNair
- 27Bola
- 22Saville
- 5Morsy
- 16Howson
- 18Watmore
- 9Assombalonga
- 7Tavernier
Substitutes
- 3Johnson
- 8Wing
- 10Akpom
- 13Archer
- 15Wood
- 19Roberts
- 29Spence
- 33Coulson
- 34Hackney
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
Match report will appear here.