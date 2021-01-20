Championship
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest19:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Venue: The City Ground, England

Nottingham Forest v Middlesbrough

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Samba
  • 2Christie
  • 4Worrall
  • 26McKenna
  • 5Ribeiro
  • 22Yates
  • 21Sow
  • 11Ameobi
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 17Mighten
  • 7Grabban

Substitutes

  • 3Figueiredo
  • 6Mbe Soh
  • 12Smith
  • 13Bong
  • 16Jenkinson
  • 19Guerrero
  • 23Lolley
  • 28Knockaert
  • 33Taylor

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bettinelli
  • 2Dijksteel
  • 6Fry
  • 17McNair
  • 27Bola
  • 22Saville
  • 5Morsy
  • 16Howson
  • 18Watmore
  • 9Assombalonga
  • 7Tavernier

Substitutes

  • 3Johnson
  • 8Wing
  • 10Akpom
  • 13Archer
  • 15Wood
  • 19Roberts
  • 29Spence
  • 33Coulson
  • 34Hackney
Referee:
Andy Woolmer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich25165434211353
2Swansea24137429131646
3Watford24127528171143
4Reading2413473728943
5Bournemouth25119538211742
6Brentford22118336211541
7Stoke2591063026437
8Middlesbrough2310672819936
9Bristol City24113102525036
10Barnsley25104112732-534
11Blackburn2496939281133
12Luton249692126-533
13Preston24102123033-332
14Huddersfield2494112834-631
15Cardiff2385103027329
16Millwall2351172024-426
17Birmingham2468101829-1126
18Coventry2468102234-1226
19Nottm Forest2467111927-825
20QPR235992230-824
21Derby2457121525-1022
22Rotherham2255122332-920
23Sheff Wed2367101523-819
24Wycombe2336141635-1915
