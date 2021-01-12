Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland's defeat to Finland at Easter Road in December ended any hopes of Euro qualification

The Scottish FA may bring in an interim successor to Shelley Kerr as Scotland head coach.

Kerr stepped down on Christmas Eve following a failed Women's European Championship qualification campaign.

While no plans have been finalised, the SFA are favouring a temporary coach to see out their final two group games before World Cup 2023 qualifiers commence next year.

A candidate shortlist has been drawn up but no interviews have taken place.

Andy Thomson, Kerr's assistant, had to step up after Covid-19 protocols prevented the manager being involved in Scotland's last two games.

Kerr, appointed in 2017, guided the women's national side to their first World Cup appearance last year - their second major finals in a row.

Speaking in December, she said: "I have lived and breathed the sport for as long as I can remember, so I know in my heart that the time is right for a new head coach to take the team forward to the next campaign."