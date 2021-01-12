Conor Keeley was captain of League of Ireland side Cabinteely FC

Ballymena United have signed central defender Conor Keeley from League of Ireland First Division side Cabinteely FC subject to international clearance.

The six-foot-five player has agreed a two-and-a-half year contract with the Sky Blues after spending four years with his former club, who he captained.

The 23-year-old has been brought in by Ballymena following the return of on-loan Ciaran Kelly to Bohemians.

Keeley previously progressed through the ranks at Shelbourne.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Conor. He is a young fella who came to our attention through our established contacts in the League of Ireland and has come well recommended," manager David Jeffrey told the Ballymena United website.

"We've watched him this season and are delighted that although he has had several other options down south he sees us as the best next step in his career.

"Obviously without doubt the very positive experience that was had by Ciaran was also an influence there, and when we knew that Ciaran wouldn't be staying it was vitally important that we remained strong in that area of the pitch.

"Once the final clearance is through we look forward to Conor coming in and are sure that he will meet both his and our expectations."

Ballymena sit fourth in the Irish Premiership.