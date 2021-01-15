Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United haven't beaten Liverpool since 2018

The last time Manchester United beat Liverpool at Anfield was on 17 January 2016.

The clubs meet again on Sunday - also 17 January - with United seeking a victory which would take them six points clear of their rivals at the top of the Premier League.

How times have changed. When Liverpool were beaten at Anfield on that day five years ago, they were ninth in the table and United's victory took them up to fifth.

Both sides have evolved significantly since then and we want to know whether you can name the starting XIs for both teams that day?

You have seven minutes - and some clues to help. Go!