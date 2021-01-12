Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Rob Holding has been a key part of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal defence this season

Arsenal defender Rob Holding has signed a new three-year contract with the Premier League club.

The 25-year-old Englishman has been rewarded after becoming a regular starter in central defence for Mikel Arteta's side in recent months.

The new deal runs until 2024 with an option for a further year.

"I have been hugely impressed with Rob's contribution to the club and the dressing room, on and off the pitch," said Gunners manager Arteta.

"The quality of his work every day on the training pitches is excellent and he is translating this into consistently high performances in matches."

Former Bolton trainee Holding suffered a serious knee injury in December 2018, returning to first-team action almost 10 months later.

Since the 2019-20 season restarted in June after its suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic, he has started 18 of Arsenal's 27 league matches and also played all 90 minutes when they beat Chelsea in August's FA Cup final.