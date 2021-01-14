Last updated on .From the section Preston

Ben Whiteman scored eight goals in 23 games for Doncaster this season

Preston North End have signed Doncaster Rovers captain Ben Whiteman for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 24-year-old midfielder scored 25 goals in 159 games for Rovers - with eight in 23 matches this season.

He could make his debut at Bristol City on Saturday.

"We have been after him since the window opened and we have managed to stave off a number of other suitors," boss Alex Neil told the club website. external-link

