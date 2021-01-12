Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Jackson Irvine helped Ross County win the Scottish League Cup in 2016

Hibernian have signed Australia international Jackson Irvine until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

The midfielder, 27, was previously with Celtic, Kilmarnock and Ross County.

More recently, he featured for Burton Albion and Hull City.

"I had a great chat with the gaffer, who outlined that this is a club that wants to be competing for silverware and qualifying for Europe," Irvine told the Hibs website. external-link

Irvine has played more than 30 times for his country and Hibs head coach Jack Ross said: "He can go box-to-box, he offers a goal threat and he's hungry to play."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.