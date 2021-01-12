Hibernian: Jackson Irvine returns to Scotland until end of the season
Hibernian have signed Australia international Jackson Irvine until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.
The midfielder, 27, was previously with Celtic, Kilmarnock and Ross County.
More recently, he featured for Burton Albion and Hull City.
"I had a great chat with the gaffer, who outlined that this is a club that wants to be competing for silverware and qualifying for Europe," Irvine told the Hibs website.
Irvine has played more than 30 times for his country and Hibs head coach Jack Ross said: "He can go box-to-box, he offers a goal threat and he's hungry to play."
