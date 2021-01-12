Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Current Welsh Premier Women's League champions Swansea City in action against Cardiff City

A total of 37 teams have applied for the top 24 available places in the restructured Wales women's league.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) announced in May 2020 that they were revamping the women's game for 2021/22.

Eight tier one spaces are available with 15 clubs applying, with 22 clubs applying for tier two places, in divisions that will be regionalised.

The applications will be reviewed by an independent body in April to assess who meets the licencing criteria.

"It's exciting to see so many clubs engage with this process and share our vision for the domestic game," Lowri Roberts, Head of Women's and Girls' Football, said.

"It's incredibly important for the growth of the game that this process is competitive in order to release the potential of our ambitious clubs to not only improve themselves on and off the pitch, but to also assist in driving forward the development of the female provision across Wales."

Following a review, the top tier will remain a national league run by the FAW, with the champions qualifying for the Women's Champions League.

The second tier will be regionalised with new northern and southern leagues.

Third and fourth tiers will become recreational leagues, run by area associations.

Clubs who meet the licence criteria will then be invited to present their club development plans to a panel consisting of FAW, FAW Trust and independent experts for assessment.

Tier one applicants: Abergavenny, Aberystwyth Town, Barry Town United, Briton Ferry Llansawel, Caldicot Town, Cardiff Bluebelles, Cardiff City, Cardiff Met, Cascade YC, Cyncoed, Merthyr Town, Port Talbot , Swansea City, Swansea University, The New Saints

Tier two south applicants: Aberdare Town, Aberaman, Baglan BG Junior, Coed Duon Welfare, Cwmbran Celtic, Dafen Welfare, FC Talycopa, Pontardawe Town

Tier two north applicants: Airbus UK Broughton, Amlwch Town, Bangor 1876, Bethel, Colwyn Bay, Connah's Quay Nomads, Denbigh Town, Llandudno, Llanfair United, Llanystumdwy, North Football Association, Northop Hall, Pwllheli, Wrexham