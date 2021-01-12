Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Niall Canavan was occasionally skipper at Plymouth under boss Ryan Lowe

Bradford City have signed former academy defender Niall Canavan from Plymouth Argyle on an 18-month deal, for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old centre-half has scored once in 15 appearances for Argyle this season, out of a total of five in 92 in two and a half seasons at Home Park.

Leeds-born Canavan made his first-team bow at Scunthorpe, playing 173 games before featuring 50 times for Rochdale.

"I have always wanted to play for this club," said Canavan.

"I grew up watching Bradford City and have always had that ambition to be one of the lads who runs out at Valley Parade. I was in the academy as a young lad and used to come here a lot as a ballboy.

"As soon as the call came in, I was very eager to get the deal done."

He helped Argyle win promotion to League One last season, playing 39 games in all competitions.

