Leeann Dempster has gone from Scotland's top flight to bottom tier by joining Queen's Park

Former Hibernian and Motherwell chief executive Leeann Dempster says the "amazing opportunity" to grow Queen's Park convinced her to join the Scottish League 2 club.

Dempster officially left Hibs a week ago after six years in the role.

Queen's Park, who ended their amateur status by turning professional in late 2019, are top of the bottom tier.

"After 13 years of running clubs in the Premiership I was ready for a new challenge," said Dempster.

"This is the oldest club in Scotland, so it already has a unique place in the game. There is now real determination to write a new chapter, to create a tremendous future.

"I want to create clubs that supporters are proud of on and off the pitch."

Queen's Park are playing their final season at Hampden Park - ahead of a move to redeveloped Lesser Hampden - after selling the national stadium to the Scottish FA for £5m.

President David Hunter says the appointment of Dempster - one of Scottish football's "best regarded CEOs" - will "accelerate our plans to take the club forward".