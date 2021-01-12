Last updated on .From the section Irish

Lafferty joined the Serie B side in July 2020

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty has left Serie B club Reggina by mutual agreement.

Lafferty, 33, scored once in 11 appearances since joining in July following his release by League One side Sunderland.

He will now seek a new team with Northern Ireland set to begin their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign in March.

The Enniskillen-born striker has made 75 appearances for his country.

His departure brings an end to a second spell in Italy, as he played for Palermo during the 2013-14 season.

Having begun his career at Burnley in 2005, Lafferty has had two stints at Rangers as well as spells with Hearts, Norwich City, Swiss club Sion and Norwegian outfit Sarpsborg.

"President Luca Gallo and Reggina... have reached an agreement with Kyle Lafferty for the early consensual termination of the contract," said a Reggina club statement.

"Thanking Kyle for his professionalism, Reggina wishes him the best sporting fortunes."