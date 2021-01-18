Leicester City v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

A long-standing hip issue has limited Jamie Vardy's involvement in Leicester's midweek matches

TEAM NEWS

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is hopeful Jamie Vardy will be fit to start despite the striker being substituted against Southampton because of an ongoing hip problem.

Dennis Praet remains sidelined, while fit-again defender Caglar Soyuncu could start his first game since 3 December.

Andreas Christensen is back in contention for Chelsea after recovering from a knee injury.

Midfielder N'Golo Kante is ruled out by a hamstring problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Make sure copy is based on a score prediction to avoid duplicating commentator's thoughts.

Prediction: x-x

His teams have drawn eight games and lost seven against the Blues in all competitions

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester are unbeaten in their past five league fixtures against Chelsea, their best such run for 20 years, although four of those encounters were drawn.

Chelsea have not lost any of their last seven league and cup matches at the King Power Stadium, winning five.

Leicester City

Leicester are vying to begin a calendar year with three consecutive top-flight wins, a feat they last achieved in 1968.

The Foxes are unbeaten in five league matches (W3, D2), their longest such run since a nine-game sequence ended in December 2019.

Four of their five league losses this season have come at the King Power Stadium, equalling their total number of home defeats in 2019-20.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has beaten 33 of the 34 teams he has faced in the Premier League - Chelsea are the exception.

Chelsea