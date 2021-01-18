Leicester City v Chelsea

TEAM NEWS
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is hopeful Jamie Vardy will be fit to start despite the striker being substituted against Southampton because of an ongoing hip problem.
Dennis Praet remains sidelined, while fit-again defender Caglar Soyuncu could start his first game since 3 December.
Andreas Christensen is back in contention for Chelsea after recovering from a knee injury.
Midfielder N'Golo Kante is ruled out by a hamstring problem.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Leicester are unbeaten in their past five league fixtures against Chelsea, their best such run for 20 years, although four of those encounters were drawn.
- Chelsea have not lost any of their last seven league and cup matches at the King Power Stadium, winning five.
Leicester City
- Leicester are vying to begin a calendar year with three consecutive top-flight wins, a feat they last achieved in 1968.
- The Foxes are unbeaten in five league matches (W3, D2), their longest such run since a nine-game sequence ended in December 2019.
- Four of their five league losses this season have come at the King Power Stadium, equalling their total number of home defeats in 2019-20.
- Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has beaten 33 of the 34 teams he has faced in the Premier League - Chelsea are the exception.
Chelsea
- The Blues are winless in five league games this season against the sides currently above them in the table, drawing two matches and losing three.
- Chelsea scored 22 league goals in their opening nine games, outperforming their expected goals (xG) total by nearly nine - but in their subsequent nine fixtures they have underperformed by almost five goals, scoring 11 despite an xG of 15.7.
- Chelsea could lose three consecutive midweek league fixtures for the first time since 2012.
- Frank Lampard's side have scored 11 goals in the final 15 minutes of Premier League games this season - only Leicester and Manchester City, each with 12 goals, boast better records.
- Timo Werner has gone 10 Premier League appearances without a goal, and has converted just 9.8% of his shots this season, his lowest figure in a top-flight campaign since 2015-16.