West HamWest Ham United18:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion

West Brom's Robert Snodgrass
Robert Snodgrass joined West Brom from West Ham earlier this month after three years with the Hammers

TEAM NEWS

West Ham forward Michail Antonio is expected to be fit to start his second game in four days despite an injury-interrupted season.

Manuel Lanzini and Andriy Yarmolenko are among those pushing for a recall.

Robert Snodgrass makes a swift return to the London Stadium with new club West Brom, while Conor Gallagher is available after a ban.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone may return after missing the weekend win at Wolves with coronavirus.

Grady Diangana, Conor Townsend, Karlan Grant and Matt Phillips are all out,

Sam Allardyce has won 11 of 22 Premier League games against clubs he's previously managed (D4, L7)

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • West Ham are unbeaten in their past nine home games against the Baggies, winning three and drawing six.
  • West Brom's most recent victory at West Ham was by 1-0 in September 2002 in the first Premier League match between the sides.
  • There have been 25 goals scored in the past seven Premier League meetings hosted by West Ham.

West Ham United

  • West Ham can win their opening four competitive matches of a calendar year for the first time since 1958. They have won 1-0 in all three of their fixtures in 2021.
  • The Hammers have taken 18 points from their past 10 league games, the fourth-best record in the division.
  • They have accrued 10 more points than at this stage of last season and made their best start since 2014-15.
  • West Ham could keep four consecutive league clean sheets for the first time since February 2014, when they were managed by Sam Allardyce.
  • They have won both of their league meetings against promoted sides so far this season.
  • David Moyes is on a six-match winning streak in the Premier League against teams managed by Allardyce.

West Bromwich Albion

  • West Brom have taken four points from a possible 15 under Allardyce.
  • They are unbeaten in three away league matches, one shy of their Premier League club record.
  • The Baggies scored three goals at Wolves on Saturday, as many as in their previous five away league games combined.
  • Albion have gone 10 matches without a top-flight away clean sheet, dating back to April 2018.
  • They are winless in their past 29 Premier League games played on a Tuesday, drawing 13 and losing 16.
  • West Brom have conceded 41 goals, seven more than any other team.
  • Semi Ajayi has scored three goals in his past five appearances in all competitions, as many as he had in his previous 49.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd18114334241037
2Man City17105229131635
3Leicester18112533211235
4Liverpool1897237211634
5Tottenham1896333171633
6Everton1710252821732
7Chelsea1885533211229
8Southampton188552621529
9West Ham188552521429
10Aston Villa1582529161326
11Arsenal187382019124
12Leeds187293034-423
13Crystal Palace196582233-1123
14Wolves196492129-822
15Newcastle175481827-919
16Brighton193882229-717
17Burnley17449922-1316
18Fulham172691425-1112
19West Brom1825111441-2711
20Sheff Utd1912161032-225
