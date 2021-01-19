Tranmere Rovers v Forest Green Rovers

TranmereTranmere Rovers19:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Line-ups
Tranmere
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Davies
- 17Khan
- 26Clarke
- 6Monthe
- 18MacDonald
- 22Lewis
- 8Spearing
- 35Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 19Feeney
- 9Vaughan
- 14Woolery
Substitutes
- 7Morris
- 10Ferrier
- 11Blackett-Taylor
- 13Murphy
- 21Ray
- 23Payne
- 24Hayde
Forest Green
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1McGee
- 22Godwin-Malife
- 4Sweeney
- 6Cargill
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 25Richardson
- 7Hutchinson
- 8Adams
- 11Cadden
- 17Bailey
- 10Collins
Substitutes
- 3Bernard
- 5Stokes
- 14Matt
- 18Young
- 20Whitehouse
- 21Wagstaff
- 24Thomas
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
Match report will appear here.