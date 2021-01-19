League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers19:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: Prenton Park, England

Tranmere Rovers v Forest Green Rovers

Line-ups

Tranmere

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Davies
  • 17Khan
  • 26Clarke
  • 6Monthe
  • 18MacDonald
  • 22Lewis
  • 8Spearing
  • 35Lloyd-McGoldrick
  • 19Feeney
  • 9Vaughan
  • 14Woolery

Substitutes

  • 7Morris
  • 10Ferrier
  • 11Blackett-Taylor
  • 13Murphy
  • 21Ray
  • 23Payne
  • 24Hayde

Forest Green

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1McGee
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 4Sweeney
  • 6Cargill
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 25Richardson
  • 7Hutchinson
  • 8Adams
  • 11Cadden
  • 17Bailey
  • 10Collins

Substitutes

  • 3Bernard
  • 5Stokes
  • 14Matt
  • 18Young
  • 20Whitehouse
  • 21Wagstaff
  • 24Thomas
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Carlisle21123632201239
2Newport21116431211039
3Cambridge23115736221438
4Forest Green2210842819938
5Salford23107629171237
6Cheltenham2210663122936
7Leyton Orient2311393426836
8Crawley229763428634
9Morecambe2110472732-534
10Exeter2088441271432
11Walsall2371062831-331
12Colchester227962830-230
13Mansfield2361163130129
14Port Vale2485113334-129
15Tranmere218582325-229
16Oldham2384113641-528
17Bolton237792735-828
18Harrogate2174102226-425
19Bradford216692025-524
20Barrow2358103032-223
21Scunthorpe2372142234-1223
22Stevenage214981622-621
23Grimsby2456131940-2121
24Southend2255121433-1920
