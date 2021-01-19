League Two
CheltenhamCheltenham Town19:00NewportNewport County
Venue: Jonny-Rocks Stadium, England

Cheltenham Town v Newport County

Line-ups

Cheltenham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 20Griffiths
  • 5Raglan
  • 4Tozer
  • 15Boyle
  • 11Blair
  • 7Thomas
  • 18Azaz
  • 28Chapman
  • 3Hussey
  • 10May
  • 19Lloyd

Substitutes

  • 2Long
  • 6Bowry
  • 8Clements
  • 14Williams
  • 16Addai
  • 22Harris
  • 25Chamberlain

Newport

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1King
  • 15Longe-King
  • 8Dolan
  • 28Demetriou
  • 32Shephard
  • 4Labadie
  • 17Bennett
  • 3Haynes
  • 7Willmott
  • 27Scrimshaw
  • 9Amond

Substitutes

  • 2Baker
  • 11Abrahams
  • 21Collins
  • 24Evans
  • 26Windsor
  • 29Taylor
  • 30Townsend
Referee:
Peter Wright

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Carlisle21123632201239
2Newport21116431211039
3Cambridge23115736221438
4Forest Green2210842819938
5Salford23107629171237
6Cheltenham2210663122936
7Leyton Orient2311393426836
8Crawley229763428634
9Morecambe2110472732-534
10Exeter2088441271432
11Walsall2371062831-331
12Colchester227962830-230
13Mansfield2361163130129
14Port Vale2485113334-129
15Tranmere218582325-229
16Oldham2384113641-528
17Bolton237792735-828
18Harrogate2174102226-425
19Bradford216692025-524
20Barrow2358103032-223
21Scunthorpe2372142234-1223
22Stevenage214981622-621
23Grimsby2456131940-2121
24Southend2255121433-1920
