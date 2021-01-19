Cheltenham Town v Newport County

CheltenhamCheltenham Town19:00NewportNewport County
Line-ups
Cheltenham
Formation 3-5-2
- 20Griffiths
- 5Raglan
- 4Tozer
- 15Boyle
- 11Blair
- 7Thomas
- 18Azaz
- 28Chapman
- 3Hussey
- 10May
- 19Lloyd
Substitutes
- 2Long
- 6Bowry
- 8Clements
- 14Williams
- 16Addai
- 22Harris
- 25Chamberlain
Newport
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1King
- 15Longe-King
- 8Dolan
- 28Demetriou
- 32Shephard
- 4Labadie
- 17Bennett
- 3Haynes
- 7Willmott
- 27Scrimshaw
- 9Amond
Substitutes
- 2Baker
- 11Abrahams
- 21Collins
- 24Evans
- 26Windsor
- 29Taylor
- 30Townsend
- Referee:
- Peter Wright
Match report will appear here.