Crawley Town v Stevenage postponed amid coronavirus outbreak at Reds

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Crawley Town's People's Pension Stadium
Crawley Town are unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions, beating Premier League club Leeds United to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup

Tuesday's League Two fixture between Crawley Town and Stevenage has been postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak at Crawley.

The Reds are unable to fulfil the fixture because of positive tests and the need for others to self-isolate.

The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with English Football League regulations.

A new date for the match will be announced in due course.

In a statement on the club website,external-link Crawley said the club is "continuing to work with the EFL, Football Association and Public Health England to ensure the safety of all players".

A further announcement regarding future fixtures, including Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Championship club Bournemouth, will be made in due course.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 19th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Carlisle21123632201239
2Newport21116431211039
3Cambridge23115736221438
4Forest Green2210842819938
5Salford23107629171237
6Cheltenham2210663122936
7Leyton Orient2311393426836
8Crawley229763428634
9Morecambe2110472732-534
10Exeter2088441271432
11Walsall2371062831-331
12Colchester227962830-230
13Mansfield2361163130129
14Port Vale2485113334-129
15Tranmere218582325-229
16Oldham2384113641-528
17Bolton237792735-828
18Harrogate2174102226-425
19Bradford216692025-524
20Barrow2358103032-223
21Scunthorpe2372142234-1223
22Stevenage214981622-621
23Grimsby2456131940-2121
24Southend2255121433-1920
View full League Two table

Top Stories