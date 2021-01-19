Crawley Town v Stevenage postponed amid coronavirus outbreak at Reds
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Tuesday's League Two fixture between Crawley Town and Stevenage has been postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak at Crawley.
The Reds are unable to fulfil the fixture because of positive tests and the need for others to self-isolate.
The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with English Football League regulations.
A new date for the match will be announced in due course.
In a statement on the club website, Crawley said the club is "continuing to work with the EFL, Football Association and Public Health England to ensure the safety of all players".
A further announcement regarding future fixtures, including Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Championship club Bournemouth, will be made in due course.