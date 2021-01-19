League One
SunderlandSunderland19:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
Venue: Stadium of Light, England

Sunderland v Plymouth Argyle

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 1Burge
  • 16Sanderson
  • 5Wright
  • 4Willis
  • 25McFadzean
  • 26Winchester
  • 14Scowen
  • 21Diamond
  • 28McGeady
  • 10O'Brien
  • 9Wyke

Substitutes

  • 6Power
  • 7Maguire
  • 13O'Nien
  • 17Embleton
  • 20Matthews
  • 23Leadbitter
  • 35Younger

Plymouth

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Cooper
  • 4Aimson
  • 24Opoku
  • 2Watts
  • 8Edwards
  • 15Grant
  • 18Fornah
  • 10Mayor
  • 22Lewis
  • 31Jephcott
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 5Wootton
  • 7Nouble
  • 11Telford
  • 14Reeves
  • 21Ennis
  • 23McCormick
  • 41Tomlinson
Referee:
Robert Lewis

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull22133634201442
2Lincoln City21133532181442
3Portsmouth20115433151838
4Doncaster19113534211336
5Peterborough20113633201336
6Charlton2210663428636
7Ipswich2011272622435
8Sunderland2089327151233
9Accrington1910362519633
10Crewe229582925432
11Fleetwood218582819929
12Gillingham2292112427-329
13Oxford Utd208483027328
14Blackpool218492124-328
15Plymouth227692938-927
16MK Dons226792628-225
17Shrewsbury205962125-424
18Rochdale215793340-722
19Bristol Rovers196492028-822
20Northampton2164111936-1722
21Wimbledon2156102536-1121
22Wigan2155112438-1420
23Swindon2262142945-1620
24Burton2437142951-2216
