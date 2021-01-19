Sunderland v Plymouth Argyle

SunderlandSunderland19:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
Line-ups
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 1Burge
- 16Sanderson
- 5Wright
- 4Willis
- 25McFadzean
- 26Winchester
- 14Scowen
- 21Diamond
- 28McGeady
- 10O'Brien
- 9Wyke
Substitutes
- 6Power
- 7Maguire
- 13O'Nien
- 17Embleton
- 20Matthews
- 23Leadbitter
- 35Younger
Plymouth
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Cooper
- 4Aimson
- 24Opoku
- 2Watts
- 8Edwards
- 15Grant
- 18Fornah
- 10Mayor
- 22Lewis
- 31Jephcott
- 9Hardie
Substitutes
- 5Wootton
- 7Nouble
- 11Telford
- 14Reeves
- 21Ennis
- 23McCormick
- 41Tomlinson
- Referee:
- Robert Lewis
Match report will appear here.