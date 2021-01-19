League One
Match postponed - Waterlogged Pitch

Blackpool P-P Northampton Town: Match postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool's Bloomfield Road ground
Tuesday's game was originally scheduled for 9 January but had to be moved because Blackpool were in FA Cup action against West Brom on that date

Tuesday's League One game between Blackpool and Northampton Town has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at Bloomfield Road.

The match was called off at 17:30 GMT following an inspection by referee James Oldham, with more rain forecast.

"From just rolling the ball in the key action areas, it isn't bouncing or travelling very well, particularly in both goalmouths," he said.

A new date for the fixture has yet to be confirmed.

Blackpool will next be in action on Saturday away to Premier League club Brighton in the FA Cup, while Northampton travel to Lincoln City in League One.

