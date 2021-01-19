Last updated on .From the section Championship

Tonight's Championship fixture between Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City has been called off because of a waterlogged pitch at Ewood Park.

Rovers confirmed the news at 11:30 GMT amid weather warnings caused by Storm Christoph.

The said the decision was taken after a morning pitch inspection.

"With further wet weather forecast, a decision was made by local referee Michael Salisbury to postpone the game," said Rovers.

Both clubs said a new date would be announced in due course.

In the build-up to the game, Swansea boss Steve Cooper had argued the journey was unfair on his side after having to travel from south west Wales to Barnsley last Saturday for a night fixture.