Blackburn v Swansea off over waterlogged pitch
Tonight's Championship fixture between Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City has been called off because of a waterlogged pitch at Ewood Park.
Rovers confirmed the news at 11:30 GMT amid weather warnings caused by Storm Christoph.
The said the decision was taken after a morning pitch inspection.
"With further wet weather forecast, a decision was made by local referee Michael Salisbury to postpone the game," said Rovers.
Both clubs said a new date would be announced in due course.
In the build-up to the game, Swansea boss Steve Cooper had argued the journey was unfair on his side after having to travel from south west Wales to Barnsley last Saturday for a night fixture.