Championship
ReadingReading0CoventryCoventry City0

Reading v Coventry City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Cabral Barbosa
  • 29Holmes
  • 4Morrison
  • 5McIntyre
  • 3Richards
  • 8Rinomhota
  • 28Laurent
  • 7Olise
  • 10Swift
  • 14Ejaria
  • 18Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 2Pontes Esteves
  • 9Baldock
  • 22Southwood
  • 24Aluko
  • 30Semedo
  • 34Tetek
  • 44East
  • 46Onen
  • 50Camara

Coventry

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Wilson
  • 2Østigard
  • 5McFadzean
  • 15Hyam
  • 23Dabo
  • 38Hamer
  • 25James
  • 21McCallum
  • 11O'Hare
  • 12Gyökeres
  • 26Shipley

Substitutes

  • 8Allen
  • 9Biamou
  • 14Sheaf
  • 20Bakayoko
  • 22Camp
  • 27Thompson
  • 29Da Costa
  • 33Kastaneer
  • 41Bapaga
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match Stats

Home TeamReadingAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leo Østigard (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam McCallum with a cross following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Thomas Holmes.

  3. Post update

    Andy Rinomhota (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

  5. Post update

    Andy Rinomhota (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Callum O'Hare (Coventry City).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John Swift (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    John Swift (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Coventry City. Matty James tries a through ball, but Viktor Gyökeres is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  12. Post update

    Andy Rinomhota (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich24155433211250
2Swansea24137429131646
3Bournemouth251110438201843
4Brentford22118336211541
5Reading2412573428641
6Watford23117527171040
7Middlesbrough2310672819936
8Stoke249962723436
9Bristol City2311392524136
10Barnsley24104102731-434
11Blackburn2496939281133
12Luton249692126-533
13Preston24102123033-332
14Huddersfield2494112834-631
15Cardiff2385103027329
16Coventry246992231-927
17Millwall2351172024-426
18Birmingham2468101829-1126
19Nottm Forest2467111927-825
20QPR235992230-824
21Derby2448121425-1120
22Sheff Wed2367101523-819
23Rotherham2154122029-919
24Wycombe2336141635-1915
View full Championship table

Top Stories