Reading v Coventry City

Attempt missed. Leo Østigard (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam McCallum with a cross following a corner.
Line-ups
Reading
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 33Cabral Barbosa
- 29Holmes
- 4Morrison
- 5McIntyre
- 3Richards
- 8Rinomhota
- 28Laurent
- 7Olise
- 10Swift
- 14Ejaria
- 18Lucas João
Substitutes
- 2Pontes Esteves
- 9Baldock
- 22Southwood
- 24Aluko
- 30Semedo
- 34Tetek
- 44East
- 46Onen
- 50Camara
Coventry
Formation 3-4-3
- 13Wilson
- 2Østigard
- 5McFadzean
- 15Hyam
- 23Dabo
- 38Hamer
- 25James
- 21McCallum
- 11O'Hare
- 12Gyökeres
- 26Shipley
Substitutes
- 8Allen
- 9Biamou
- 14Sheaf
- 20Bakayoko
- 22Camp
- 27Thompson
- 29Da Costa
- 33Kastaneer
- 41Bapaga
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Thomas Holmes.
Post update
Andy Rinomhota (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).
Post update
Andy Rinomhota (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Callum O'Hare (Coventry City).
Post update
Attempt blocked. John Swift (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
John Swift (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City).
Post update
Offside, Coventry City. Matty James tries a through ball, but Viktor Gyökeres is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Andy Rinomhota (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.