Derby County v Bournemouth

Line-ups
Derby
Formation 3-4-3
- 21Roos
- 22Evans
- 2Wisdom
- 16Clarke
- 12Byrne
- 4Shinnie
- 5Bielik
- 26Buchanan
- 7Jozwiak
- 13Kazim-Richards
- 38Knight
Substitutes
- 3Forsyth
- 8Bird
- 9Waghorn
- 17Sibley
- 18Whittaker
- 37MacDonald
- 41Gordon
- 42Mitchell-Lawson
- 44Foster
Bournemouth
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Begovic
- 18Carter-Vickers
- 3S Cook
- 5Kelly
- 17Stacey
- 8Lerma
- 16L Cook
- 15A Smith
- 7Brooks
- 9Solanke
- 10Danjuma Groeneveld
Substitutes
- 4Gosling
- 6Mepham
- 11Wilshere
- 14Surridge
- 21Rico
- 24Ofoborh
- 27King
- 32Anthony
- 40Dennis
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Stacey with a cross.
Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Colin Kazim-Richards (Derby County).
Attempt missed. Matthew Clarke (Derby County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Graeme Shinnie with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Cameron Carter-Vickers (Bournemouth).
Jason Knight (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Lee Buchanan (Derby County) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Graeme Shinnie with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.
Attempt saved. Kamil Jozwiak (Derby County) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Krystian Bielik with a cross.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Kamil Jozwiak.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Carter-Vickers.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
