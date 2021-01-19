Championship
DerbyDerby County0BournemouthAFC Bournemouth0

Derby County v Bournemouth

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 3-4-3

  • 21Roos
  • 22Evans
  • 2Wisdom
  • 16Clarke
  • 12Byrne
  • 4Shinnie
  • 5Bielik
  • 26Buchanan
  • 7Jozwiak
  • 13Kazim-Richards
  • 38Knight

Substitutes

  • 3Forsyth
  • 8Bird
  • 9Waghorn
  • 17Sibley
  • 18Whittaker
  • 37MacDonald
  • 41Gordon
  • 42Mitchell-Lawson
  • 44Foster

Bournemouth

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Begovic
  • 18Carter-Vickers
  • 3S Cook
  • 5Kelly
  • 17Stacey
  • 8Lerma
  • 16L Cook
  • 15A Smith
  • 7Brooks
  • 9Solanke
  • 10Danjuma Groeneveld

Substitutes

  • 4Gosling
  • 6Mepham
  • 11Wilshere
  • 14Surridge
  • 21Rico
  • 24Ofoborh
  • 27King
  • 32Anthony
  • 40Dennis
Referee:
Oliver Langford

Match Stats

Home TeamDerbyAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Bournemouth. Dominic Solanke tries a through ball, but David Brooks is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Stacey with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Colin Kazim-Richards (Derby County).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthew Clarke (Derby County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Graeme Shinnie with a cross following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Carter-Vickers (Bournemouth).

  7. Post update

    Jason Knight (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Buchanan (Derby County) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Graeme Shinnie with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kamil Jozwiak (Derby County) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Krystian Bielik with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Kamil Jozwiak.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Carter-Vickers.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich24155433211250
2Swansea24137429131646
3Bournemouth251110438201843
4Brentford22118336211541
5Reading2412573428641
6Watford23117527171040
7Middlesbrough2310672819936
8Stoke249962723436
9Bristol City2311392524136
10Barnsley24104102731-434
11Blackburn2496939281133
12Luton249692126-533
13Preston24102123033-332
14Huddersfield2494112834-631
15Cardiff2385103027329
16Coventry246992231-927
17Millwall2351172024-426
18Birmingham2468101829-1126
19Nottm Forest2467111927-825
20QPR235992230-824
21Derby2448121425-1120
22Sheff Wed2367101523-819
23Rotherham2154122029-919
24Wycombe2336141635-1915
View full Championship table

Top Stories