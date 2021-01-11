FA Cup: Man City loom if Swans beat Notts Forest in fourth round
Last updated on .From the section Swansea
Swansea City host Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup fourth round with Manchester City possible opponents after that.
Steve Cooper's side are the last Welsh club left in the competition after Cardiff City and Newport County were knocked out at the weekend.
In Monday's draw, the Swans drew Forest.
Manchester City must win at Cheltenham Town to earn the right to go to Swansea or Notts Forest in February.
Fourth-round ties will be played the weekend of 23-24 January with the next round between 9-11 February.
Swansea beat Stevenage 2-0 on Saturday to progress while Forest won 1-0 at Cardiff City.
FA Cup fourth-round draw
Cheltenham Town v Manchester City
Bournemouth v Crawley Town
Swansea City v Nottingham Forest
Manchester United v Liverpool
Southampton/Shrewsbury v Arsenal
Barnsley v Norwich
Chorley v Wolves
Millwall v Bristol City
Brighton v Blackpool
Wycombe v Tottenham
Fulham v Burnley
Sheffield United v Plymouth
Chelsea v Luton
Stockport/West Ham v Doncaster
Brentford v Leicester
Everton v Sheffield Wednesday
FA Cup fifth-round draw
Fulham/Burnley v Bournemouth/Crawley Town
Manchester United/Liverpool v Stockport/West Ham or Doncaster
Sheffield United/Plymouth v Millwall/Bristol City
Chorley/Wolves v Southampton/Shrewsbury or Arsenal
Barnsley/Norwich v Chelsea/Luton Town
Everton/Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe/Tottenham
Swansea City/Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham Town/Manchester City
Brentford/Leicester v Brighton/Blackpool