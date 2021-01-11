Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Swansea City host Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup fourth round with Manchester City possible opponents after that.

Steve Cooper's side are the last Welsh club left in the competition after Cardiff City and Newport County were knocked out at the weekend.

In Monday's draw, the Swans drew Forest.

Manchester City must win at Cheltenham Town to earn the right to go to Swansea or Notts Forest in February.

Fourth-round ties will be played the weekend of 23-24 January with the next round between 9-11 February.

Swansea beat Stevenage 2-0 on Saturday to progress while Forest won 1-0 at Cardiff City.

FA Cup fourth-round draw

Cheltenham Town v Manchester City

Bournemouth v Crawley Town

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United v Liverpool

Southampton/Shrewsbury v Arsenal

Barnsley v Norwich

Chorley v Wolves

Millwall v Bristol City

Brighton v Blackpool

Wycombe v Tottenham

Fulham v Burnley

Sheffield United v Plymouth

Chelsea v Luton

Stockport/West Ham v Doncaster

Brentford v Leicester

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday

FA Cup fifth-round draw

Fulham/Burnley v Bournemouth/Crawley Town

Manchester United/Liverpool v Stockport/West Ham or Doncaster

Sheffield United/Plymouth v Millwall/Bristol City

Chorley/Wolves v Southampton/Shrewsbury or Arsenal

Barnsley/Norwich v Chelsea/Luton Town

Everton/Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe/Tottenham

Swansea City/Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham Town/Manchester City

Brentford/Leicester v Brighton/Blackpool