Covid in England: Premier League announces 36 new positive tests
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
The Premier League says 36 players and club staff have tested positive during the latest rounds of testing for Covid-19.
The league conducted 2,593 tests across two rounds over the past week.
Between 4 and 7 January there were 27 new positive tests and nine more were found during testing between 8 and 10 January.
The number is a slight decrease on the 40 positive tests following last week's rounds of testing.
More to follow.
- Sir Paul McCartney chats to Idris Elba: The music legend reveals his writing process and most-loved songs
- The Cipher: Can you crack it? Thrilling new drama that will keep you gripped