Covid in England: Premier League announces 36 new positive tests

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Breaking news

The Premier League says 36 players and club staff have tested positive during the latest rounds of testing for Covid-19.

The league conducted 2,593 tests across two rounds over the past week.

Between 4 and 7 January there were 27 new positive tests and nine more were found during testing between 8 and 10 January.

The number is a slight decrease on the 40 positive tests following last week's rounds of testing.

More to follow.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Top Stories