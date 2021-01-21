Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

This team in red knocked out Premier League Leeds United, but who are they?

The third round of the FA Cup produced shocks, drama and penalty shootouts - but can you remember all the sides that made it into this weekend's fourth round?

We have given you five minutes to find all those teams still dreaming of Wembley.

Don't forget to share your results on social media to see if you know more than your friends.

Good luck!

Can you name all the teams in the fourth round of the FA Cup? How to play Score: 0 / 32 05:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 32 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Hint Answers Give up!