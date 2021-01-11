Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Striker Adam Roscrow joined AFC Wimbledon from Cardiff Met in June 2019

The New Saints have signed striker Adam Roscrow from League One side AFC Wimbledon on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 13-time Cymru Premier champions say Roscrow's signing is a club record, although no fee has been disclosed.

Llantwit Major-native Roscrow previously played for Cardiff Met before joining the Dons in June 2019.

"This will be the first, but not the last significant signing," TNS chairman Mike Harris said.

Roscrow made 22 appearances for Wimbledon, 17 of those as as a substitute, and scored two goals, both in the Papa John's Trophy.

"I'm delighted to join TNS and to come to a club where the manager wants you is a massive bonus," Roscrow said.

"The ambition as a club and the quality of players in the squad also attracted me."