Kelly played 11 times for Ballymena United

Ciaran Kelly has completed his loan spell at Ballymena United and returned to League of Ireland side Bohemians.

The centre-half made 11 appearances for the Sky Blues during an impressive time under David Jeffrey after joining before the season started.

He scored one goal and helped keep six clean sheets, and leaves the Showgrounds with Ballymena sitting fourth in the Irish Premiership table.

The club thanked Kelly for his "impressive performances".

Manager Jeffrey had spoken last month of his desire to keep the defender but Bohemians were keen to have him return to them.