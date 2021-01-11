Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield Swifts beat Newington to lift 2019 Steel and Sons Cup

This season's Steel and Sons Cup competition has been cancelled.

The Co Antrim FA Steel and Sons Cup committee met on Monday evening and announced that the 2020-21 cup will be terminated with immediate effect.

The first round of the competition, the final of which is traditionally played on Christmas Day, went ahead in October, with the second round originally scheduled for 23 January.

Linfield Swifts were the last winners of the cup in December 2019.

They beat Newington YC 3-1 in the final at Seaview to lift the trophy for the 11th time.

All football below the Irish Premiership has been suspended for a number of weeks due to the Covid-19 restrictions, with the top flight also currently on pause until 23 January.