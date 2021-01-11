FA Cup draw: Manchester United to host Liverpool in fourth round

Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will face each other at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Non-league Chorley will host Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers after beating a depleted Derby County in the third round.

League Two Cheltenham Town are set to welcome Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to Whaddon Road.

Fourth-round ties will be played the weekend of 23-24 January.

Crawley Town, who celebrated a famous 3-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday, will travel to Championship side Bournemouth in the next round.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham will face Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park, while Fulham take on Burnley in an all-Premier League tie.

In the draw for the fifth round, Chorley could be rewarded with a tie against 14-time winners Arsenal, if the National League North side overcome Wolves and the Gunners beat either Southampton or Shrewsbury.

David Moyes could return to former club Manchester United in the last 16 if his West Ham side beat National League Stockport County on Monday and United seal victory over Liverpool in the fourth round.

The ties for the fifth round will take place as midweek matches between 9-11 February.

FA Cup fourth-round draw

Cheltenham Town v Manchester City

Bournemouth v Crawley Town

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United v Liverpool

Southampton/Shrewsbury v Arsenal

Barnsley v Norwich

Chorley v Wolves

Millwall v Bristol City

Brighton v Blackpool

Wycombe v Tottenham

Fulham v Burnley

Sheffield United v Plymouth

Chelsea v Luton

Stockport/West Ham v Doncaster

Brentford v Leicester

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday

FA Cup fifth-round draw

Fulham/Burnley v Bournemouth/Crawley Town

Manchester United/Liverpool v Stockport/West Ham or Doncaster

Sheffield United/Plymouth v Millwall/Bristol City

Chorley/Wolves v Southampton/Shrewsbury or Arsenal

Barnsley/Norwich v Chelsea/Luton Town

Everton/Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe/Tottenham

Swansea City/Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham Town/Manchester City

Brentford/Leicester v Brighton/Blackpool

  • Brilliant, Garth Crooks only needs to watch one game for his "team of the week".

  • Liverpool have now been drawn against Premier League opposition 17 times in 26 domestic cup draws under Jurgen Klopp

  • Penalty has been awarded to Manchester United two weeks before kick off!

  • What lucky draws for the Spuds and especially Chelski. Roman must have paid someone off. Morecambe, Luton at home then Barnsley or Norwich ????Arsenal, yet again, get three premiership sides - lucky Arsenal indeed !

  • Hopefully the government will do the correct thing and close down elite sport until these sports people realise we are ALL in this covid mess together

  • Great draw for UTD

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Liverpool play Burnley on Thursday before FA Cup game. 4 days later after FA Cup match its spurs away. Klopp definitely picking mostly kids v man u!

  • Excellent draw, we will stuff the manure and the country will get to see the Hendo shuffle again when we lift the cup in may

  • United Vs Liverpool

    Two great rivals.

    But two great cities too.

  • That’s Liverpool out

    GG Man U

  • Time the competition was seeded as a good way of giving the minnows a big pay day (when crowds are back).

  • An absolute farce drawing the 4th and 5th round on the same night. We've had the magic of the cup at Marine yesterday and now 2 draws in one fell swoop. No wonder struggling teams havent got any respect for it. Its all about the premiership and the riches that brings.

  • 90th minute penalty to united all day. FFS

  • Manchester City & Chelsea just can't seem to catch a break in the cups can they... ;)

    A couple of decent ties in there.

  • Well that will hopefully be a blockbuster, but as Utd are better away from home so far, I'll predict a Liverpool win.

  • So the manure plays LFC hopefully we will beat this pub cheating diving manure team twice in one month. YNWA

  • As a utd fan of many months, I'm really worried we'll get our pud pounded...

    Those Redmen, will tear us a new one...

    No chance of breaking the Lambrini out for a win on this one.

  • Great draw all round, MU & LP must be devastated with the draw especially when the could of drawn an easier tie on paper !

  • Yet another Premier League team drawn to play Liverpool. Our biggest rivals to boot. What a surprise though........another gimme for City. Year after year, it that seems they only have to play the good sides in the last four of this cup. Unbelievable luck.

