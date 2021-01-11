Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Tendayi Darikwa missed all of the 2019-20 season with an ACL rupture

Wigan Athletic have signed Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa on a short-term deal to expire at the end of the current season.

Darikwa, 29, missed the entirety of last season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament, and has not played for Forest since March 2019.

The Zimbabwe international has scored 13 goals in 242 career club games.

He helped Burnley win promotion to the Premier League, after joining from Chesterfield, where he started out.

