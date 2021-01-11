Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Sam Walker featured twice in League One this season during an emergency loan spell at Blackpool

League One side AFC Wimbledon have signed Reading goalkeeper Sam Walker on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has made two appearances this season, which both came for Blackpool after joining the Tangerines on an emergency loan deal.

The former Chelsea trainee has made a total of 268 appearances in the English Football League.

"He is experienced, a good size, and a good personality," Dons boss Glyn Hodges told the club website. external-link

