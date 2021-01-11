Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Isaac Hutchinson (right) made three appearances for Southend this season before joining Derby in October

League Two club Forest Green Rovers have signed Derby County midfielder Isaac Hutchinson on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old made his first-team debut for the Rams in Saturday's FA Cup defeat at non-league Chorley.

Hutchinson joined the Championship club in October after four years at Southend, where he scored twice in 40 appearances for the Shrimpers.

He is Forest Green's second signing of the January transfer window.

