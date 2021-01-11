Tents were set up to stop the pitch from freezing

National League North side Chorley pulled off a fairytale win against Championship giants Derby County in the FA Cup on Saturday.

But behind the scenes, only the superhuman efforts of groundsman Ben Kay and his team made sure the tie did not fall victim to the weather.

As freezing conditions and snow hit Lancashire less than 24 hours before kick-off, Kay faced an uphill battle against both the elements and his equipment.

"On Friday we had the snowfall which put things back and the temperature dropped," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"At 10:00 GMT on Friday our generator decided to break down. The engineer was, unbelievably, in Derby. He made it here within two hours. Rumour has it he was a Nottingham Forest fan so he needed to get the game on so we could beat Derby.

"We were back up and running at around 14:00 but I would say until 05:00 on Saturday, I was pretty confident the game was going to be called off."

Kay and his team even had to get creative to keep the heating tents on the pitch from falling over.

"We got the free-kick mannequins and pushed them right up [against the tent] as far as possible," he added.

"We had some small little space heaters that we pushed right up so we had to stay with the tent because if the wind got underneath the tent and blew the drapes, the mannequins would fall over which would mean the heater would burn holes in the tent."

As Jamie Vermiglio's Chorley sealed an FA Cup upset to remember, the plaudits kept coming for the non-league side, as Kay was singled out for praise within the industry.

"To top a great weekend off, Karl Stanley the head groundsman at Wembley, has invited me to go and work as part of his grounds staff on the FA Cup final," Kay said.

"For me, our national stadium Wembley is probably the best pitch in the world with one of the greatest grounds and the biggest respected people in our industry.

"I messaged back saying it would be an honour but he just needs Jamie to let me have the day off!"