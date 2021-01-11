Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Peter Kioso had impressed Bolton during his 14-game loan spell, scoring three goals in a wing-back system

Luton Town have recalled wing-back Peter Kioso from a loan spell at Bolton Wanderers.

The Championship club had been happy for the 21-year-old to stay at Bolton, having scored three goals in 14 games for the League Two club.

However, Hatters boss Nathan Jones had to revoke the decision on Monday after Covid-19 issues and injuries left them short of players.

"Football changes fast," Bolton manager Ian Evatt told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I spoke to Nathan on Friday and he was more than happy for him to stay, he knows he was doing well, he trusts me, he was in a good environment at a very good football club.

"One of their players has gone down with Covid, they thought he'd be ok but I understand he's struggling with 'Long Covid', so he's getting out of breath when exercising, and another one got injured.

"It's left them with one [replacement] and unfortunately Peter is their player and it's their right [to recall]."

Evatt said he was hopeful of reviving the loan spell if Luton's players recover before the end of January's window.