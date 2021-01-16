Last updated on .From the section Irish

Hery won the Irish Premiership title with Linfield after moving to the Blues in 2019

Linfield midfielder Bastien Hery has ended his stint with the Irish Premiership champions by signing for League of Ireland side Bohemians.

Hery, 28, joined Linfield in 2019 and helped David Healy's Blues clinch last season's Irish League title.

The Madagascar international previously had spells in the League of Ireland with Limerick and Waterford.

"We thank Bas for his contribution to the Club and wish him every success for the future," read Linfield's statement.

Hery started his career with French giants Paris Saint-Germain and also spent time at Sheffield Wednesday, Rochdale, Carlisle United and Accrington Stanley before moving to Limerick in 2017.

Bohemians finished second behind Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers at the end of the 2020 League of Ireland Premier Division campaign.

"Bastien is a high quality player with great experience, ability and personality," said Bohs manager Keith Long.

"We are a young team and I believe these are some of the attributes we need to help us progress."