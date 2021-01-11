Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rachel Daly joined Houston Dash in 2016

England forward Rachel Daly and teenage midfielder Ruby Grant have both ended their short-term deals with Women's Super League side West Ham.

Daly, 29, is returning to Houston Dash in February after scoring five goals in 12 appearances while on loan.

Grant, 18, is joining the University of North Carolina after her originally-scheduled move in August was postponed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former Arsenal player made eight appearances earlier this season.