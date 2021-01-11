Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Youssouf Mulumbu spent more than a year out of football before rejoining Kilmarnock in August

Youssouf Mulumbu has agreed a contract extension to stay at Kilmarnock until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old midfielder returned to Rugby Park for a third spell in August.

The DR Congo international has made 12 appearances this season and has started the last two Premiership matches for Alex Dyer's side.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Jake Eastwood has returned to Sheffield United at the end of his loan deal, having featured twice.