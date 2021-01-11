Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish government legal advisors met late last night to discuss the implications of Celtic's winter training camp after changes to travel restrictions for arrivals entering the country from Dubai. (Sun) external-link

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths brands himself a "disgrace" for letting his fitness slip in pre-season but insists he is back in top shape again and hopes to continue his revival by shooting down old club Hibs this evening. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy rails against "not in the know" opinions as he takes exception to defensive criticism from pundits, including the BBC's Pat Bonner. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Derek McInnes last night dismissed claims that Aberdeen striker Curtis Main had deserved to be red carded for a foul on Rangers left back Borna Barisic. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Preston midfielder Daniel Johnson, a summer target for Rangers, has rejected a new contract offer from the English Championship side. (Football Insider) external-link

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet says he would ignore the speculation linking him with a move away from Easter Road but it's not that easy when his team-mates turn news of every fresh suitor into a welcome excuse to take the mickey. (Scotsman) external-link

Celtic skipper Scott Brown could get another 12-month playing contract with his current deal up next summer, reveals assistant manager John Kennedy. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is encouraged by his side's dogged display against Rangers yesterday, despite suffering a third successive defeat of the season to the Ibrox side. (Press & Journal) external-link