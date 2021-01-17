Arsenal v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kieran Tierney (right) could make a swift recovery from a calf injury but Arsenal team-mate Pablo Mari (left) is set to miss several matches with a similar problem

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal hope left-back Kieran Tierney will be available after a scan revealed his calf injury is not serious.

Pablo Mari is out with a similar issue but Gabriel Martinelli might be fit.

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles could make his first league appearance for two months, having played 45 minutes of the FA Cup defeat at Arsenal on his return from coronavirus.

Allan Saint-Maximin is also close to making his comeback after contracting the virus back in November.

Jamal Lewis and Federico Fernandez will be assessed, while Ryan Fraser is suspended as a result of his red card against Sheffield United.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

These two teams met in the FA Cup last week, when Arsenal needed extra time to get through. I don't expect the Gunners to make such hard work of a win second time around.

Newcastle are on a bad run of eight games without a win, and they are not playing well either. The Magpies are quite a negative team at the best of times, but they have not been creating very much recently.

They were awful in the first half of Tuesday's defeat by Sheffield United and it feels like if you score first against them, they don't really know what to do.

They have not offered much going forward, so I totally understand why their fans are frustrated, but I do have some sympathy for Newcastle boss Steve Bruce.

When Bruce got the job in July 2019, his remit was to keep Newcastle in the Premier League. That hasn't changed, so you have to look at how he is doing from that perspective.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won 14 of the past 15 Premier League meetings, losing the other 2-1 away in April 2018.

Newcastle have lost eight successive league games away to the Gunners since a 1-0 victory in November 2010.

This match is only nine days after Arsenal beat Newcastle 2-0 at home in the FA Cup third round.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta's side have earned 10 points out of a possible 12 since Christmas (W3, D1).

They can keep five consecutive clean sheets in all competitions for the first time since a run of six from January to February 2009.

Arsenal have won each of their past six Premier League home fixtures played on a Monday, most recently against Newcastle in April 2019.

The Gunners have equalled their club record of four Premier League defeats at Emirates Stadium in a season, set in 2010-11. They haven't lost more at home since 1994-95, when they were at Highbury.

They have failed to score in seven league matches in 2020-21, as many as in the entirety of last season. It's five years since they last failed to score in eight games in a season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in each of his past three appearances against Newcastle.

