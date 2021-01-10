Juventus v Sassuolo

Gianluca Frabotta (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Match report to follow.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 13Danilo
- 19BonucciBooked at 13mins
- 28Demiral
- 38FrabottaBooked at 71mins
- 22Chiesa
- 5Arthur
- 30BentancurBooked at 34minsSubstituted forRabiotat 45'minutes
- 14McKennieSubstituted forRamseyat 19'minutes
- 10DybalaSubstituted forKulusevskiat 43'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 3Chiellini
- 8Ramsey
- 9Morata
- 25Rabiot
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 36Di Pardo
- 37Dragusin
- 39Portanova
- 41Fagioli
- 44Kulusevski
- 77Buffon
Sassuolo
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 47Consigli
- 17Müldür
- 21Chiriches
- 31FerrariBooked at 17mins
- 77Kyriakopoulos
- 14ObiangBooked at 45mins
- 73Locatelli
- 92DefrelSubstituted forBogaat 67'minutes
- 10DjuricicSubstituted forLopezat 45'minutes
- 23Traore
- 9CaputoSubstituted forToljanat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Santos da Silva Barbosa
- 4Magnanelli
- 5Ayhan
- 6Oliveira da Silva
- 7Boga
- 8Lopez
- 13Peluso
- 18Raspadori
- 22Toljan
- 30Oddei
- 56Pegolo
- 91Schiappacasse
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away3
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Foul by Gianluca Frabotta (Juventus).
Post update
Mert Müldür (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arthur.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Georgios Kyriakopoulos.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Arthur (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Jeremie Boga replaces Gregoire Defrel.
Post update
Federico Chiesa (Juventus) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.
Post update
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Gianluca Frabotta.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey with a through ball.
Post update
Offside, Sassuolo. Georgios Kyriakopoulos tries a through ball, but Gregoire Defrel is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Arthur (Juventus).
Post update
Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).
Post update
Gian Marco Ferrari (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Arthur (Juventus).
Post update
Hamed Junior Traore (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mert Müldür (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.