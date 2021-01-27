Last updated on .From the section Football

Odion Ighalo was one of the big names to move on transfer deadline day last year

The transfer window shuts across most of Europe on Monday and BBC Sport will provide you with all the information you need to keep up to date with the big moves.

But will it remain quiet on the final day of the window? Will Dele Alli leave Spurs? Is Christian Eriksen set for a Premier League return? Which clubs will make their moves as the battle for the title, Europe and survival intensifies?

When is it this year?

As 31 January falls on a Sunday, the transfer deadline for Premier League and EFL clubs is at 23:00 GMT on Monday 1 February 2021.

In Scotland, the window shuts an hour later at midnight.

It will be a busy week - when isn't it? - as there is set to be a full round of Premier League fixtures on 2 and 3 February.

How about around Europe and elsewhere?

France, Germany, Italy and Spain all have their deadline on 1 February.

In La Liga and Ligue 1, the window closes at 23:00 GMT, while in Serie A the deadline is 19:00 GMT and in Germany's Bundesliga 17:00 GMT.

Is there anything new?

Yes, and it's because of Brexit.

Since Britain has now left the European Union, Premier League clubs are no longer be able to sign European players freely, as the UK is no longer part of the EU's single market with its provision for free movement of labour.

European signings now have to go through the same protocols as those players from outside the EU have done until now, obtaining a 'governing body endorsement'.

This is essentially a work permit and being granted one depends on a player's appearances in international matches and his country's Fifa ranking.

Find out more on this topic direct from the Premier League here external-link .

How can I follow across BBC Sport?

You won't miss a minute of transfer deadline day on BBC Sport.

A running text commentary confirming all the transfers, discussing the rumours and analysing the best of the business will be live on the BBC Sport website from 07:00 GMT until close.

There will be regular updates throughout the day on BBC Radio 5 Live, before ex-Manchester City defender Micah Richards, former Blackburn striker Chris Sutton, ex-Liverpool's midfielder Don Hutchinson and commentator Ian Dennis join Steve Crossman on the 5 Live Monday Night Club from 19:00 GMT to discuss all the deals.

You will also find regular updates and breaking news across BBC Sport's social media channels, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Will it be busy?

As with most events in the world at the moment - who really knows?

Premier League clubs spent £230m in January last year, the second highest total ever, but only £25m of that was spent on deadline day.

There were 12 deadline-day Premier League signings on Monday, 5 October, 2020 - the lowest total in recent years.

Arsenal signed Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey for £45.3m in the biggest deal of the day.

Will the current economic pressures on football clubs - and the rest of us - have an effect? Expect to see plenty of loan moves.

Money worries or not, clubs fighting relegation or chasing a Champions League spot may still be tempted into action.

