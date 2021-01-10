Roma v Inter Milan

Match ends, Roma 2, Inter Milan 2.
Match report to follow.
Line-ups
Roma
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13López
- 23ManciniBooked at 65mins
- 6SmallingBooked at 45mins
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 2Karsdorp
- 14VillarBooked at 76mins
- 17VeretoutSubstituted forCristanteat 79'minutes
- 37SpinazzolaSubstituted forda Silva Peresat 73'minutes
- 7Pellegrini
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 9DzekoSubstituted forMayoralat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Cristante
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 12Farelli
- 21Mayoral
- 24Kumbulla
- 31Pérez
- 33da Silva Peres
- 42Diawara
- 57Providence
- 64Podgoreanu
- 87Cerantola Fuzato
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95BastoniBooked at 67mins
- 2HakimiSubstituted forKolarovat 82'minutes
- 23Barella
- 77Brozovic
- 22VidalSubstituted forGagliardiniat 82'minutes
- 36DarmianSubstituted forYoungat 34'minutes
- 10MartínezSubstituted forPerisicat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9LukakuBooked at 43mins
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 11Kolarov
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 14Perisic
- 15Young
- 24Eriksen
- 27Padelli
- 97Radu
- Referee:
- Marco Di Bello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 2, Inter Milan 2.
Booking
Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).
Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Inter Milan).
Chris Smalling (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).
Post update
Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).
Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Borja Mayoral replaces Edin Dzeko.
Foul by Rick Karsdorp (Roma).
Post update
Aleksandar Kolarov (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 2, Inter Milan 2. Gianluca Mancini (Roma) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Villar with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Aleksandar Kolarov.
Attempt saved. Gianluca Mancini (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonzalo Villar with a cross.
Attempt missed. Bryan Cristante (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Alessandro Bastoni.