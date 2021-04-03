Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

SWPL Coverage: Watch matches live on the BBC Sport website & app as well as on BBC ALBA; highlights on BBC Scotland later each Sunday

The top flight of the Scottish Women's Premier League returns this weekend after more than three months of inaction due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The fiercest title race ever was promised, and so far it has not disappointed.

Rangers hammered Glasgow City 5-0 before the winter break to take top spot, but only after losing to rivals Celtic, who themselves lost to City.

Big signings have arrived from Costa Rica, Jamaica, South Africa and Scandinavia over the festive period to add another intriguing aspect to the league.

BBC Scotland takes a look at what to watch out for in the remainder of the season.

Rangers aiming to be kings & queens

It appears if you win the keys to Glasgow then you win the keys to Scotland. Unless there is an enormous collapse from the top three, the league title will be staying somewhere in the country's biggest city with Rangers, Glasgow City and Celtic all separated at the summit by just two points.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers ended a nine-year Celtic dynasty this year, and the Ibrox club's women's football counterpart Malky Thomson has his side as frontrunners in their attempt to end 13 years of Glasgow City dominance

After going full-time a year ago and signing a glut of new players, Rangers strengthened considerably again in November - and weakened City at the same time - by taking Kirsty Howat, Rachel McLauchlan and Sam Kerr from them.

All three subsequently played as Rangers ran over the top of City with a five-goal thumping to lead the table on goal difference. Jamaica international Chantelle Swaby also signed just before the league was suspended.

Rangers have never won the women's top flight. A late penalty defeat to Celtic apart, they have won every game this season. No club has ever won the men's and women's top flight in the same season - will Gerrard and Thomson be standing side-by-side come the summer with both titles?

City's response

Glasgow City head coach Scott Booth has been busy during the extended winter break, and six new names have arrived from all over the globe.

Costa Rica's Priscila Chinchilla and South Africa's Ode Fulutudilu have arrived to lead the front line. Sweden's Julia Molin, Iceland's Arna Sif Asgrimsdottir and Republic of Ireland's Niamh Farrelly aim to plug the gaps in defence.

And former Hibs player Cailin Michie will finally be able to make her debut after signing on a pre-contract from Swedish side Pitea IF back in October.

The gauntlet has been laid down to them, and they have responded.

Do Celtic have something up their sleeve?

Celtic lost 2-0 to Glasgow City on the opening day of the season, a result head coach Fran Alonso described as unfair due to City having had much longer to prepare because of their Champions League involvement.

Since that loss Celtic have been unbeaten, though a shock 2-2 draw with Forfar Farmington cost them two points and a share of top spot. Sunday's return match with City is their chance to exact revenge.

During the winter break they lost Spanish pair Anita Marcos and Brenda Lopez Castellano, and American Summer Green, but four new arrivals have pitched up in the shape of Welsh international midfielder Anna Filbey, and three attackers with Ireland's Izzy Atkinson, Australia's Jacynta Galabadaarchchi and American Mariah Lee all joining.

How the season will be completed

Both the SWPL Cup and the Scottish Cup have been shelved as the league try to make room in the calendar. The clubs are determined to complete the 21-game campaign with all teams playing each other three times.

This means the term is due to finish on Sunday 6 June, a week before Uefa's deadline for needing to know which two sides will represent Scotland in next season's Champions League.

However, rules have been put in place so the league can be called once all sides have played each other at least twice, should another enforced lockdown curtail the season.

The story elsewhere

Outside the top three, Hibernian and Spartans are nine points off top spot already and look unlikely to launch late title bids. There is no relegation this year with the top flight expanding to 10 teams next season, but Hearts' stunning derby win earlier in the season has given them hope of avoiding bottom spot.

There is no date announced yet for the return of SWPL 2, which poses a tricky situation with two promotion places up for grabs.

Aberdeen appeared to be running away with SWPL 2 before the break, but Dundee United, Hamilton and Partick Thistle were all leading the chasing pack and had eyes on going up too.

How to watch

There is now a range of options to watch the season unfold.

BBC Sport Scotland will stream a live match every week, while BBC Alba have also announced seven games.

In addition, the BBC Scotland channel will show a 30-minute highlights package each Sunday evening.

This week, the BBC Sport website and app will show Hearts v Rangers at 13:00 BST. And Celtic v Glasgow City (16:10) will be live on BBC Alba and online.

The highlights show begins at 20:30 on BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website.