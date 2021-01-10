Ryan Lowe took over at Plymouth Argyle in the summer of 2019 having guided Bury to promotion from League Two

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe hopes his side's FA Cup third round win over Championship club Huddersfield Town can help increase the club's reputation.

The win, which Argyle twice come from a goal down, put them into the fourth round for the first time since 2008.

It is also the first time ever Lowe has led a team into the last 32.

"This football club's going in a total new direction to what it has before for the 18 months or so we've been here," Lowe said after the 3-2 victory.

"I think we've been a breath of fresh air, we've brought it from rock bottom to a good position in League One and to getting into the fourth round.

"Argyle's always been on the map, especially for the last 12 months I would say, and we'll continue to do that, we want people to talk about us."

As well as reaching the fourth round the Pilgrims have earned more than £100,000 in prize money from their FA Cup run in a time where fans are not allowed into grounds to watch games due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"Yes it's brought us a bit of money in, but it's not about the money," added Lowe, who led the Pilgrims to promotion last season in his first campaign in charge.

"It's about us winning games of football and keeping that winning mentality and whether that's getting us to the fourth or the fifth round of the FA Cup or any cups, or getting up the league then so be it."