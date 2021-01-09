Scottish Cup third round: Celtic host Arbroath or Falkirk; Rangers welcome Cove Rangers
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup
Scottish Cup holders Celtic will host Arbroath or Falkirk after the draw was made for this season's third round.
Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers welcome League 1 Cove Rangers and there will be one all-Premiership tie between Hamilton Academial and St Mirren.
Last season's beaten finalists Hearts will play Stranraer, should they overcome the winner of the tie between Camelon and Brora Rangers.
There will be a Tayside derby between Dundee and St Johnstone at Dens.
And there will also be a Highland derby, with Ross County hosting either Inverness Caledonian Thistle or Buckie Thistle.
Ties will be played on the weekend of 30/31 January and you can watch two games live on BBC Scotland.
Full draw
- Camelon or Brora Rangers or Heart of Midlothian v Stranraer
- Celtic v Arbroath or Falkirk
- Dumbarton or Huntly v Aberdeen
- Dundee United v Partick Thistle or Cowdenbeath
- Dundee v St Johnstone
- East Fife v Greenock Morton or Dunfermline Athletic
- Elgin City or Ayr United v Keith or Clyde
- Forfar Athletic v Airdrieonians or Edinburgh City
- Formartine United or Annan Athletic v Motherwell
- Fraserburgh v Nairn County or Montrose
- Hamilton Academical v St Mirren
- Livingston v Stirling Albion or Raith Rovers
- Peterhead or Stenhousemuir v Kilmarnock
- Queen of the South v Hibernian
- Rangers v Cove Rangers
- Ross County v Buckie Thistle or Inverness Caledonian Thistle