Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have conceded just once in James Tomkins' three league starts since his returned from injury last month.

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City continue to be without injured defenders Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte.

Sergio Aguero also remains unavailable as he is self-isolating but Eric Garcia may be involved.

Crystal Palace are assessing their squad after Thursday's goalless draw at Arsenal, with fit-again defender James Tomkins a key figure in that game.

Mamadou Sakho continues to be sidelined with an ongoing thigh injury, while Martin Kelly is still out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City have got a run of league fixtures coming up where in normal circumstances you would expect them to win all of them - after this game they play Aston Villa (h), West Brom (a), Sheffield United (h) and Burnley (a).

But their games are coming thick and fast and, somewhere along the line, City are going to drop points. Everyone else has been doing it, so it doesn't matter very much - my point is that we are not going to see a runaway winner of the Premier League this season.

Of course, in isolation, I am going to back City to win this game. They ended up hanging on against Brighton in midweek but they still got the job done.

You know how Palace will set up, and they will be very well organised. I still expect City to find a way through.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won seven of the past 10 league meetings, drawing twice and losing once.

However, City are winless in their past two home league matches against Palace - Pep Guardiola has never gone three consecutive home league games without beating the same opponent in his managerial career.

The last six league encounters between the sides at the Etihad Stadium have produced 26 goals.

Manchester City

Manchester City are on a 14-match unbeaten run in all competitions and have won their past seven fixtures.

They have conceded just three goals in 21 hours and 25 minutes during that period.

City have taken 20 points from the last 24 available to them in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's side have kept five clean sheets in eight home fixtures so far in 2020-21.

City have 32 points after their opening 16 league fixtures, which is the same total as at this stage of last season.

Manchester City have only lost one of their past 21 home games in all competitions, winning 18 and drawing twice.

Kevin De Bruyne has been involved in eight goals in 10 league appearances against Palace. He has scored twice and provided six assists.

The next assist by De Bruyne will be his 100th in all competitions for Manchester City.

Crystal Palace