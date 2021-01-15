Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manager Chris Wilder led his Sheffield United side to a 3-1 home win against Tottenham last season

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United have seven players missing for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur, although manager Chris Wilder has not specified who.

Enda Stevens, Oli McBurnie and George Baldock will be assessed, while Jack Robinson is set to remain sidelined.

Tottenham expect Steven Bergwijn to be available - he has not featured since the win against Leeds on 2 January.

Gareth Bale could feature after appearing on the bench against Fulham but Giovani Lo Celso is still out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

There could be more frustration for Tottenham here. They are not on a great run, while the Blades will be bouncing a little bit.

Spurs have dropped quite a few points from winning positions, including Wednesday's draw with Fulham. It's not a massive surprise that they are not getting the goals to finish teams off though.

They have got two world-class forwards in Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, but not a lot else. They can't rely on those two every single week.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United won and drew against Tottenham last season and have lost just two of the past 11 top-flight meetings.

Spurs have not won at Sheffield United in seven attempts since 1975.

There has not been an away victory in any of the eight Premier League meetings.

Sheffield United's biggest Premier League win is 6-0 versus Tottenham at Bramall Lane on 2 March 1993.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United have won consecutive games in all competitions, after 21 matches without a victory.

Their 1-0 win against Newcastle United was a first clean sheet in 21 attempts.

Only Brighton & Hove Albion have dropped more points from winning positions than the 11 by Sheffield United.

The Blades could lose eight home matches in a top-flight season for the first time since 1975-76.

United have scored nine Premier League goals this campaign, a joint-league low alongside Burnley.

David McGoldrick has scored four and set up one of those nine league goals.

