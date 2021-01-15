Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur

TEAM NEWS
Sheffield United have seven players missing for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur, although manager Chris Wilder has not specified who.
Enda Stevens, Oli McBurnie and George Baldock will be assessed, while Jack Robinson is set to remain sidelined.
Tottenham expect Steven Bergwijn to be available - he has not featured since the win against Leeds on 2 January.
Gareth Bale could feature after appearing on the bench against Fulham but Giovani Lo Celso is still out.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
There could be more frustration for Tottenham here. They are not on a great run, while the Blades will be bouncing a little bit.
Spurs have dropped quite a few points from winning positions, including Wednesday's draw with Fulham. It's not a massive surprise that they are not getting the goals to finish teams off though.
They have got two world-class forwards in Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, but not a lot else. They can't rely on those two every single week.
Prediction: 1-1
Lawro's full predictions v You Me At Six drummer Dan Flint
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Sheffield United won and drew against Tottenham last season and have lost just two of the past 11 top-flight meetings.
- Spurs have not won at Sheffield United in seven attempts since 1975.
- There has not been an away victory in any of the eight Premier League meetings.
- Sheffield United's biggest Premier League win is 6-0 versus Tottenham at Bramall Lane on 2 March 1993.
Sheffield United
- Sheffield United have won consecutive games in all competitions, after 21 matches without a victory.
- Their 1-0 win against Newcastle United was a first clean sheet in 21 attempts.
- Only Brighton & Hove Albion have dropped more points from winning positions than the 11 by Sheffield United.
- The Blades could lose eight home matches in a top-flight season for the first time since 1975-76.
- United have scored nine Premier League goals this campaign, a joint-league low alongside Burnley.
- David McGoldrick has scored four and set up one of those nine league goals.
Tottenham Hotspur
- Tottenham have won just once in six Premier League games, drawing three and losing two.
- They are winless in four away fixtures, scoring three goals in total during that run. They had won their previous four away matches while scoring 13 goals.
- No Premier League side has scored more first-half goals than Tottenham's 19, including an unrivalled eight goals in the opening 15 minutes of games.
- Tottenham have conceded just four first-half goals, the best record of any Premier League side.
- Harry Kane (24) and Son Heung-min (19) have combined for 43 of Spurs' 81 shots on target in the Premier League this season - just nine fewer than Sheffield United have managed as a team.
- Kane has set up nine goals for Son and needs just one more to set a new Premier League record for assists for one team-mate in the same season.