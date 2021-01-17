Everton v Bristol City

Everton WomenEverton Women13:00Bristol City WomenBristol City Women
Line-ups
Everton Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1MacIver
- 2Wold
- 20Finnigan
- 13Stringer
- 3Turner
- 8Christiansen
- 21Clemaron
- 10Magill
- 16Raso
- 17Graham
- 14Sørensen
Substitutes
- 7Boye-Hlorkah
- 15Pike
- 22Sevecke
- 23Korpela
- 26Clinton
Bristol City Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 13Haland
- 12Allen
- 14Palmer
- 3Evans
- 2Bryson
- 5Rafferty
- 11Wellings
- 6Logarzo
- 17Bissell
- 10Daniels
- 9Salmon
Substitutes
- 4Matthews
- 18Collis
- 21Harrison
- 25Layzell
- 26Mastrantonio
- 28Jones
- 31Smith
- Referee:
- Christiana Hattersley
Match report to follow.