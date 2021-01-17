The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City Women1Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0

Manchester City v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bardsley
  • 20Bronze
  • 6Houghton
  • 14Morgan
  • 11Beckie
  • 10Stanway
  • 8Scott
  • 7Coombs
  • 15Hemp
  • 9Kelly
  • 18White

Substitutes

  • 16Park
  • 27Greenwood
  • 34Benameur
  • 36Window
  • 37Phillips
  • 38Ravening
  • 39Davies

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 29Weiß
  • 3Ale
  • 15Haigh
  • 6Asante
  • 13Siems
  • 10Petzelberger
  • 21Ewers
  • 8Arthur
  • 22Hayles
  • 9Larsen
  • 23Hanssen

Substitutes

  • 1Rogers
  • 5N'Dow
  • 7Follis
  • 11West
  • 14Syme
  • 16McLoughim
  • 17Haywood
  • 19Abreu Sousa Silva
  • 20Iwabuchi
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamAston Villa Women
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Marisa Ewers (Aston Villa Women).

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City Women 1, Aston Villa Women 0. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chloe Kelly.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women108202791826
2Chelsea Women97202852323
3Arsenal Women107123883022
4Man City Women106312491521
5Everton Women94231715214
6Reading Women113441320-713
7B'ham City Women8305913-49
8Tottenham Women92341218-69
9Brighton Women10226719-128
10West Ham Women92161323-107
11Aston Villa Women9207818-106
12Bristol City Women10028645-392
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC