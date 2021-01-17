The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women14:30Man Utd WomenManchester United Women
Venue: Kingsmeadow

Chelsea v Manchester United

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women108202791826
2Chelsea Women97202852323
3Arsenal Women107123883022
4Man City Women106312491521
5Everton Women94231715214
6Reading Women113441320-713
7B'ham City Women8305913-49
8Tottenham Women92341218-69
9Brighton Women10226719-128
10West Ham Women92161323-107
11Aston Villa Women9207818-106
12Bristol City Women10028645-392
View full The FA Women's Super League table

